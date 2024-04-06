Rantanen (upper body) will not return to Friday's game against Edmonton.

Rantanen took a big hit from Mattias Ekholm during the second period and did not come back in the game. Prior to getting injured, Rantanen tallied an assist and two shots on goal. The team should have an update on his status before Sunday's tilt with the Stars. The 27-year-old has racked up 102 points through 77 games.