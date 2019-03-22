Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Exits win over Dallas
Rantanen left Thursday's 3-1 win over the Stars due to an undisclosed injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The specific nature and severity of Rantanen's injury has yet to be determined, but an update on his health will undoubtedly surface prior to Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
More News
