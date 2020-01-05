Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Explodes after linemates juggled
Rantanen scored three goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
It was his second career hattie. The bounces went Rantanen's way Saturday and he has four goals in his last two games. Prior to that, he hadn't scored in three straight. Part of the reason for the goal outburst was some line juggling in the second period that saw Rantanen united with Nathan Mackinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. We don't know how long it will last, but like you, we hope as long as possible.
