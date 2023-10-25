Rantanen scored a goal and three assists on five shots, fueling the Avalanche to a 7-4 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Rantanen scored the game-winning goal in the third period, beating Ilya Sorokin off a shot on the rush. He also added helpers on both Ryan Johansen's and Cale Makar's goals. Rantanen remained on the second line after being moved there during Saturday's win over Carolina, proving he can be productive without Nathan MacKinnon by his side. This now marks the second time this season that Rantanen has recorded four points in a game, giving him a sizzling 12 points in six contests.