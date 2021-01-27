Rantanen scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Make it goals in the last half-dozen games for the Finn. Rantanen struck at 19:21 of the first period, giving the Avalanche a 3-1 lead and plenty of momentum that spilled over into the second. He's up to six goals, two assists, 28 shots and a plus-3 rating through seven contests. While Rantanen entered Tuesday with a career 16.1 shooting percentage, he's cashing in at a 21.4 percent rate this season. For now, enjoy the hot streak.