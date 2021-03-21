Rantanen had a goal on four shots on net in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Rantanen corralled a rebound in his own end and made the 200-foot rush, cruising in on the right wing, and fired a wrister over Kaapo Kahkonen's glove-side shoulder for his 17th goal of the season. It was the third straight game with a goal for Colorado's alternate captain, who has points in five straight, and the Finn forward leads the team with 35 points. The Avs' potent first line of Rantanen, Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon accounted for seven points in the win.