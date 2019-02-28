Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak to five games
Rantanen netted a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.
The goal came on five shots in the contest. Rantanen also had one of the two tallies in the shootout to help his team earn the extra point. Rantanen is up to 81 points this season, and while he's more of a playmaker, he does have 27 goals as well. The Finn is on a five-game point streak, with three goals and two assists in that span.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores to hit 80 points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Generating points again•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scoreless Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Rare pointless outing•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Will play Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Removal was precautionary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...