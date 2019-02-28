Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak to five games

Rantanen netted a power-play goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

The goal came on five shots in the contest. Rantanen also had one of the two tallies in the shootout to help his team earn the extra point. Rantanen is up to 81 points this season, and while he's more of a playmaker, he does have 27 goals as well. The Finn is on a five-game point streak, with three goals and two assists in that span.