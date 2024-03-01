Rantanen recorded an assist and one shot in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Rantanen picked up the primary helper on Devon Toews' second-period strike that gave Colorado a 4-0 lead. The assist extended Rantanen's point streak to five games, during which the Finn has two goals and five assists.
