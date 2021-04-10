Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.
Rantanen secured the victory with his late tally, which was his 23rd goal of the year. The Finn has 47 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 40 games. Last season, he had 41 points in 42 contests -- Rantanen has elevated his game a bit in 2020-21.
