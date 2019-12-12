Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Finds twine twice in win
Rantanen tallied two goals on three shots with a plus-2 rating in a 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old only has 20 points this season, but owners can blame a lower-body injury for his slow start. Rantanen has only played 15 games, so his eight goals and 20 points are impressive marks. He'll need to get more shots on net moving forward because his 21.1 shooting percentage has carried him, but Rantanen is pretty much excelling as he has the last couple seasons.
