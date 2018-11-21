Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Fined for embellishment
Rantanen was given a $2,000 fine for embellishment versus Boston on Nov. 14, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
While the fine won't break the bank for Rantanen, it is the second time this season he has been hit with additional punishment for embellishment, which could open the door for him to be suspended as a repeat offender. The Finnish winger has tallied eight points in his previous four outings and is on track to hit the 80-point mark again.
