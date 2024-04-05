Rantanen scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Minnesota. He added one block, one hit and two penalty minutes.
Rantanen dusted the Wild with an empty-net tally, his 40th of the season. The 26-year-old forward is up to 101 points through 76 games, closing in on the career-high 105 he posted last season.
