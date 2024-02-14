Rantanen scored a power-play goal and had an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington. He added four shots on net, one hit and two penalty minutes to his line over 25:20 of ice time.

Rantanen didn't waste a pretty feed from Artturi Lehkonen, who threw a behind-the-back pass through his legs, for his 29th goal (11 on power play) of the season. He later returned the favor and was the secondary helper on Lehkonen's empty-net tally. The two-point effort was the 21st in 54 contests for Rantanen.