Rantanen recorded a goal and four assists in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over Washington.

Rantanen picked up helpers on all four of Nathan MacKinnon's tallies Wednesday while adding a goal in the third period for a season-high five points in the win. The 27-year-old Rantanen has points in 11 of his last 12 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists in that span. Overall, he's up to 65 points (27 goals, 38 assists), fourth most in the league, through 48 games this season.