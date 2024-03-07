Rantanen picked up four assists in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over Detroit.

After setting up Nathan MacKinnon's power-play tally in the first period, Rantanen picked up primary assists on all three of Colorado's goals in the second en route to a convincing win. The 27-year-old winger has points in eight straight games and 16 (three goals, 13 assists) in his last 11 contests. Rantanen's up to 31 goals with 52 assists through 64 games this season.