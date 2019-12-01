Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Four points in return

Rantanen (lower body) scored a goal and added a trio of helpers in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Rantanen was highly effective in his return to the lineup. His goal came in the second period. The Finn also set up Nazem Kadri on the power play as well as Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi at even strength. Rantanen didn't play in the third period -- Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports coach Jared Bednar made the decision for precautionary reasons in the lopsided contest. Rantanen missed 16 games with the injury, but he proved he's ready to take on top-line duties. The 23-year-old is up to 16 points in 10 appearances.