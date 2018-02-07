Rantanen (undisclosed) will take part in Thursday's game-day skate before determining his availability against the Blues, AJ Haefele of BSN Denver reports.

Rantanen sat out against the Sharks on Tuesday and his status versus St. Louis remains questionable, at best. A.J. Greer was recalled from the minors to fill in for the 20-year-old Rantanen and should continue to deputize in his stead.