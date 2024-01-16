Rantanen had an assist, four shots on net, one hit and two penalty minutes over 29:18 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Rantanen found Devon Toews cross ice for a 4-on-4 tally that tied the game at three goals apiece. It was the eighth straight game on the scoresheet for Rantanen, who has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during the streak. He and linemates Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin logged heavy ice time and will be needed to cover the loss of Valeri Nichushkin (personal), who will be away from the team for an indefinite period. The Avalanche are back at it Tuesday in Ottawa.