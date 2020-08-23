Rantanen had an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Rantanen earned the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's first-period tally Saturday. The 23-year-old Rantanen has been held off the scoresheet just once in nine playoff outings, racking up three goals and eight helpers in that span. As long as he remains entrenched on MacKinnon's right win, Rantanen figures to produce solid numbers.