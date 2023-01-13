Rantanen notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Rantanen has racked up three goals and three helpers over five games in January. The 26-year-old winger is up to 27 goals, 24 assists, 157 shots on net, 49 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 40 contests overall. He's been one of the Avalanche's most consistent players this season -- fantasy managers can activate him with confidence every time he's in action.