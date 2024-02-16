Rantanen had an assist, four shots on net, two blocks and two penalty minutes over 26:25 of ice time in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Rantanen fired a perfect pass to a streaking Bowen Byram to put Colorado on top in the first period. Unfortunately for the Avalanche, the Lightning responded with two quick strikes before the period was over. It was the first of two blown leads by Colorado, which lost for the fifth time on its concluded six-game road trip. Rantanen is up to 70 points through 55 games.