Rantanen registered two assists, including one on the power play, and added six shots on net in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Rantanen set up goals by Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon in the contest. The 24-year-old Rantanen was the Avalanche's leading scoring in the regular season with 30 goals and 66 points, including 24 on the power play, in 52 outings. The Finnish winger will play in a significant role during the postseason.