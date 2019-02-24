Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Generating points again
Rantanen has four points in his last six games.
Sure, it's a far cry from the elite production he had in October (21 points in 16 contests), but it's good to see the 22-year-old picking up the pace after struggling early in February. Barring absolute disaster, Rantanen's totals this year should exceed the 84 points he posted last season.
