Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Generating points again

Rantanen has four points in his last six games.

Sure, it's a far cry from the elite production he had in October (21 points in 16 contests), but it's good to see the 22-year-old picking up the pace after struggling early in February. Barring absolute disaster, Rantanen's totals this year should exceed the 84 points he posted last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories