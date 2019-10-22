Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Getting MRI on Tuesday
Rantanen (lower body) will get an MRI Tuesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Rantanen left Monday's game in St. Louis after his leg appeared to give out. A better timetable for his return should be available after further testing.
