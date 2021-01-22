Rantanen scored a goal and supplied a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Rantanen opened the scoring at 4:49 of the first period on a feed from Nathan MacKinnon. Rantanen also assisted on MacKinnon's tally in the final minute of the first. The 24-year-old Rantanen already has three goals and two helpers in four contests this year. He's added 18 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating, and his top-line usage in Colorado will keep him firmly in the top-10 conversation among right wings league-wide.