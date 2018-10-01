Rantanen registered three points in Colorado's 6-5 preseason win Sunday versus the Stars.

After scoring the overtime winner Friday, the Finnish-born forward tallied a goal and two helpers in this game, already appearing to be in midseason form. Rantanen will be counted on most evenings to produce the lion's share of Colorado's offense and nothing suggests he won't be up to the task. The 21-year-old is a must-dress most game nights.