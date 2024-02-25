Rantanen had a goal on four shots, an assist and two penalty minutes in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.
After helping the Avalanche build a 2-0 lead in the first period, Rantanen tied the game at three in the third period, when his wrister went unseen by Ilya Samsonov thanks to a screen. The tally was the 30th for Rantanen, the fourth straight season with at least 30 goals and fifth in the last six campaigns.
