Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Rantanen set up Valeri Nichushkin's first-period tally and then closed out the scoring himself in the third. This was Rantanen's third multi-point effort over the last five games, though he's also gone scoreless twice in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 12 goals, 25 points (eight on the power play), 60 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 18 contests overall.