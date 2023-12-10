Rantanen had six shots on net, one blocked shot and one hit over 22:11 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Rantanen, who entered the game on an eight-game stretch without a tally, nearly ended the slump in the first period but hit the crossbar on the power play. He opened the game on the second line with the returning Valeri Nichushkin -- back after missing two games due to illness -- and Tomas Tatar. By the third period, coach Jared Bednar reunited Rantanen and Nichushkin with Nathan MacKinnon, which is a sign the coach is not pleased the rest of the forwards. That trio generated scoring opportunities during the third, but the Avalanche were unable to keep pace with the Flyers.