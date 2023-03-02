Rantanen notched a goal in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to New Jersey.

Rantanen found the back of the net at 7:32 of the second period to narrow New Jersey's lead to 5-2. He has 41 goals and 72 points in 59 contests this season. Rantanen is on a six-game goal-scoring streak, providing seven markers and nine points over that stretch.

