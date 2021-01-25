Rantanen scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Rantanen has been Mr. Automatic lately, scoring goals in five straight contests. He's added two assists for seven points, 24 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through six contests. With Rantanen in top form, the Avalanche just need a little depth scoring to prevent a repeat of Sunday's performance in the future.