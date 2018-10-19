Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal, three assists in win
Rantanen tallied a goal and three helpers Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Devils.
The Finnish forward has not let up to start the season, having registered 13 points in seven contests. Thursday was Rantanen's second multi-assist game of the young 2018-19 campaign and he's now recorded a point in every game so far this season. He'll look to keep his hot streak alive when the Avalanche visit Carolina on Saturday.
More News
