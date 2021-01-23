Rantanen tallied a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Rantanen has only been denied a goal once in five games, and that came in a season-opening 4-1 loss to the Blues. Since then, the Finn has racked up four goals and two assists in the last four contests. He's added 20 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating -- Rantanen looks well on his way to another studly fantasy campaign.