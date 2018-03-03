Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goes off for four points
Rantanen supplied one goal and three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday's 7-1 home win over the Wild.
The savvy Finn continues to dominate on that top line with center Nathan MacKinnon (five points Friday) and fellow flanker Gabriel Landeskog. Thanks to the four-point night, Rantanen now has 21 goals and 42 assists for a point-per-game average this campaign. Oh, and don't forget that he's only 21 years old and playing in his second full season.
