Rantanen was phenomenal Saturday -- he dropped one goal at even strength and another on the power play to complement an assist in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Blackhawks.

The Finnish winger connected on two of his three shots, which was a nice reprieve after he'd gone minus-4 without any points over the prior two contests. Colorado's miserable 2016-17 campaign has likely left a great deal of fantasy owners shying away from its players these days, but Rantanen is capable of blowing up offensively on any given night and makes for a sneaky streaming option -- particularly in DFS.