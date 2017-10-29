Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goes off in home victory
Rantanen was phenomenal Saturday -- he dropped one goal at even strength and another on the power play to complement an assist in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Blackhawks.
The Finnish winger connected on two of his three shots, which was a nice reprieve after he'd gone minus-4 without any points over the prior two contests. Colorado's miserable 2016-17 campaign has likely left a great deal of fantasy owners shying away from its players these days, but Rantanen is capable of blowing up offensively on any given night and makes for a sneaky streaming option -- particularly in DFS.
