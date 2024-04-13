Rantanen (concussion) will draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Winnipeg.

Rantanen missed two games due to the concussion. He has 40 goals and 102 points in 77 outings in 2023-24. Rantanen is projected to serve on the second line alongside Valeri Nichushkin and Casey Mittelstadt, which is a departure from his standard role on the top unit with Nathan MacKinnon. The 27-year-old Rantanen's new assignment likely reflects the Avalanche's desire to better balance its offense ahead of the postseason.