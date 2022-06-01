Rantanen scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Rantanen helped out on a Nazem Kadri goal in opening minute of the second period, and he added a tally of his own at 4:32 of the same frame. The 25-year-old Rantanen saw a five-game point streak end in Game 6 versus the Blues, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of 11 playoff outings this spring. The winger has two goals, 11 assists (six on the power play), 29 shots and 23 hits in a top-six role.