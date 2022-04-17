Rantanen scored a goal on one shot and assisted on two others in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes. He added one hit and one blocked shot while finishing plus-3.
Rantanen sandwiched assists on two tallies by Nathan MacKinnon around his own goal. The two assists give Rantanen 55 for the season, one fewer than his career high set in 2018. Given the rate at which he's putting points on the board -- 16 assists over the last 18 games -- the Finnish forward should add that to his list of personal accomplishments this coming week.
