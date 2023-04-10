Rantanen had two goals and two assists in Colorado's 5-4 overtime victory over the Ducks on Sunday.

Remarkably, this was Rantanen's third four-point game in the span of just five contests. He was particularly effective on the power play Sunday, which is how he got three of his points (two goals, one assist). Through 79 games in 2022-23, Rantanen has 54 goals and 102 points, including 36 points with the man advantage.