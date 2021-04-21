Although Rantanen is currently in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, he hasn't tested positive for the virus, Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi reports.

Rantanen was just added to the protocols list Tuesday, but the fact that he hasn't tested positive for COVID-19 indicates he could be cleared to return sooner rather than later. That's good news for the Avalanche and fantasy managers alike, as Rantanen has been exceptional this season, having racked up 26 goals and 52 points through 43 contests.