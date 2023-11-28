Rantanen notched a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.
Rantanen has a power-play helper in four of his last six games, and he's added two even-strength goals in that span. He set up Cale Makar's goal at 3:35 of the second period in Monday's win. Rantanen has 12 tallies, 15 assists, 10 power-play points, 64 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 21 contests as one of the Avalanche's most reliable forwards.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Deals power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal, assist in Wednesday's win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pair of points in Saturday's win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Crosses 20-point mark•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Tallies in blowout loss•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Credited with assist•