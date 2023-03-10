Rantanen provided a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Rantanen helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's third-period tally. Prior to Thursday, Rantanen had gone six games without an assist, instead focusing on his finishing skill with five goals in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 42 tallies, 32 helpers, 26 power-play points, 230 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-4 rating through 63 appearances.