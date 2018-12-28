Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Hits 60 points

Rantanen had the primary assist on a power play goal Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Rantanen is just a point behind Nikita Kucherov in the race for the Ross Trophy as 2018 nears its end. If he can be as dominant in 2019 as he's been in 2018, he's got an excellent shot at claiming the scoring title.

