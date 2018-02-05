Rantanen is questionable for Tuesday's clash with San Jose due to an undisclosed malady, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Rantanen garnered a trio of helpers in his last three contests, while also being bogged down in a six-game goal drought. If the winger is unable to give it a go, the Avs would not only have to replace him on the top line, but also on the power play, where he is averaging 3:44 of ice time. Nail Yakupov could get a shot at taking over both those roles if the 20-year-old is unfit to play against the Sharks.