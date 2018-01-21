Rantanen sniped a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers.

He has been red hot in the Avs' nine-game winning streak, recording 14 points (six goals, eight assists). Rantanen now has 46 points in 45 games and that puts him in a five-way tie for 18th in NHL scoring. This 21-year-old is the real deal.