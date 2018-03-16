Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: In on all four goals Thursday
Rantanen scored two goals and recorded two assists during Thursday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.
Riding shotgun to Nathan MacKinnon has been a smashing success for the Finn. Rantanen has collected three goals and seven assists during his current four-game point streak, and he's now up to 25 tallies and 49 helpers through 69 games. The 20-year-old winger is well on his way to posting a point-per-game campaign, which is a feat only Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, Steven Stamkos and Connor McDavid have achieved before their age-21 seasons dating back to the 2005-06 campaign. That's incredible company.
