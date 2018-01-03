Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: In on all three goals Tuesday
Rantanen scored a goal and added two assists during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Winnipeg.
The 21-year-old winger has caught fire playing alongside Nathan MacKinnon in all situations and is now up to 13 goals and 36 points for the campaign. Amazingly, Rantanen is still available in plenty of fantasy leagues despite marking the scoresheet in 12 of his past 15 games for six goals and 16 points. Check your waiver wire.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores 10th goal of campaign•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Picks up helper Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two assists in victory•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Posts four points Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goes off in home victory•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Uses power play to set up two goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...