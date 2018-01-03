Rantanen scored a goal and added two assists during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Winnipeg.

The 21-year-old winger has caught fire playing alongside Nathan MacKinnon in all situations and is now up to 13 goals and 36 points for the campaign. Amazingly, Rantanen is still available in plenty of fantasy leagues despite marking the scoresheet in 12 of his past 15 games for six goals and 16 points. Check your waiver wire.