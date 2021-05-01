Rantanen scored a goal on four shots with power-play two assists, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over San Jose.

Rantanen didn't let a four-game break due to COVID-19 protocols slow him down. The first-line forward extended his point streak to seven games with Friday's multi-point night, the fourth time with at least three points in a game. He has six goals and six assists during the point streak.