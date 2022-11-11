Rantanen scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Rantanen's first goal and his helper were on the power play. The 26-year-old rounded out his stat line with five shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM. He's amassed 10 points and a plus-6 rating over his last four games, and four of those points have come on the power play. For the season, the star forward has nine tallies, 10 helpers, 10 power-play points, 41 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 12 contests.