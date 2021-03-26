Rantanen registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Rantanen's helper on Gabriel Landeskog's second-period tally extended the former's point streak to eight games. In that span, Rantanen has seven goals and seven assists. That balance has extended to his season numbers, as the Finnish winger has racked up 19 scores, 20 helpers, 109 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 32 outings. Rantanen is tied with Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele and Vegas' Mark Stone for fifth in points in the league.